Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Joe Biden on Defeating Trump in the Election.

-- Advertisement --



Chinese President Xi Jinping has finally sent his congratulations to Joe Biden for winning this year’s presidential election. The Communist leader’s message sent on Wednesday, November 25, said: ‘Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is…in the fundamental interests of both peoples.’

“We hope the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, will focus on cooperation, control differences and promote healthy and stable development of Chinese-U.S. relations,” the statement said.

Xi’s message meant that China has now become one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden. There was no explanation given for the delay but some political analysts suggested Beijing might have wanted to avoid straining relations with Trump, even though he has yet to concede defeat.

Trump is pressing Chinese-owned video service TikTok to sell its U.S. operation and is trying to block companies from dealing with WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging service.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Joe Biden on Defeating Trump ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.