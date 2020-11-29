Scientists Warn Cheap Sanitisers and Wipes ‘Useless Against Covid’.

Scientific advisors to the government have warned that cheap sanitisers and wipes supposed to protect against coronavirus are often useless. It is understood that Matt Hancock has been warned that some of these suspect cleaning products could be in hospitals.

Labels which claim the product kills 99.9 per cent of germs are often a lie – because there is no legal requirement to have independent tests. The shocking revelation comes in a report by leading microbiologists demanding a crackdown on “Covid cowboys”. They fear thousands of families using the products may be lulled into a false sense of security which could be dangerous as the nation battles a second wave of the virus.

A group of leading anti-infection experts have sent a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock urging him to act and have asked for new laws to stop disinfectant producers from “making misleading and unsubstantiated claims about what they protect us from.”

At the present time, UK laws require no rigorous checks for products sold to the NHS, businesses and the general public, unlike in other countries including Germany and the USA. Professor Jean-Yves Maillard, a pharmaceutical microbiologist at Cardiff University, said “Disinfectant products should meet high clinical standards and be able to demonstrate their efficacy. Higher statutory minimum requirements are badly needed so that the public and clinicians know exactly what they are buying and what it protects against.”

