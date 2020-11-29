PORTUGUESE Hunger Strikers’ Vigil Outside Lisbon Parliament Enters Third Day with no Dialogue Forthcoming from the Government yet

The hunger strike by a group of around twenty Lisbon restauranteurs, outside the parliament building, has reached day three, with claims that nobody from the government, nor public sector employees, have come anywhere near them, or acknowledged their plight, with so much as a single bottle of water, and it is clear that their situation is taking a toll on their health, although members of the public have been coming forward with hot drinks.

Interviewed by Portuguese television, Ljubomir Stanisic of the ‘Pão e Água’ (Bread and Water) movement, said, “We’re not going anywhere”, and reaffirmed their hunger strike was a peaceful protest, designed to highlight the tragic situation that people involved in the hospitality and events sector in Portugal find themselves in right now, claiming the government has “forgotten” their industry, with none of the promised aid to this damaged sector actually appearing.

A government helpline set up for businesses to register for aid apparently became so overloaded with requests that it broke down, and this strike is continuing in the hope of finally forcing a meeting with hopefully the Prime Minister, or the Minister of the Economy before businesses disappear completely.

A meeting had taken place before the strike, with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of the Republic, where representatives of Bread and Water explained their need to meet with somebody from the government, but then, there was no reply from the government, and so the hunger strike continues.

