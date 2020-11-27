PORTUGAL Restaurant Owners Threaten To Go On A Hunger Strike unless the government will sit down and talk with them



Representatives of desperate hospitality industry workers and owners in Portugal are threatening the possibility of going on a hunger strike if the government keeps refusing to sit down for a meeting with them, with tougher restrictions being in place for the country.

Restaurant chefs, waiters, and owners, all feel that President Marcelo has neglected and “forgotten” them, during the pandemic, and held a protest yesterday, Thursday, November 26, outside the Portuguese parliament building, with many citing the impossible situation of accessing any financial help from the government,

AJoão Gouveia, the spokesman for “Bread and Water”, (so-called because they claim that is where they are all heading right now, reduced to living on bread and water), said, Portugese restaurant owners “don’t want to take more drastic measures”, saying that the hunger strike would be, “a rehearsal for what hunger will be like in Portugal” if help is not forthcoming from the government, with upwards of 100,000 workers in risk of losing their jobs, and businesses going bankrupt.

