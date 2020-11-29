Mysterious Monolith In The Utah Desert Disappears.
The mysterious monolith that suddenly appeared in the middle of the Utah desert has disappeared, officials have said. The imposing 12ft metal tower sparked a worldwide guessing game last week after it was spotted on November 18 by the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources. Since then, hundreds of people have visited the tall structure that has provoked theories about aliens and UFOs and comparisons to the iconic sci-fi movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.
But Utah’s Bureau of Land Management said it had seen reports the object had been removed by an “unknown party”. “We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith,’ has been removed” from BLM public lands, the post said. “The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property.”
