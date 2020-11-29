MARADONA Death Being Investigated As Possible Involuntary Manslaughter after the football star died earlier this week



Diego Maradona passed away, aged 60, last Wednesday, November 25, in Buenos Aires, after suffering heart failure, and it has been reported today, Sunday, November 29, that investigators in Buenos Aires, after a judge signed permission, have opened a criminal probe into his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, on the grounds of medical negligence on his part, with a view to a possible case of involuntary manslaughter being made against him.

-- Advertisement --



Investigators are apparently searching Mr. Luque’s home, today, just outside Buenos Aires, in the hope of finding incriminating documents or evidence against him, after it came to light that Luque had a bust-up with the Argentinian football legend during his final days in the hospital, but prosecutors have yet to confirm with any official statement, whether Mr. Luque is going to be arrested and charged with negligence.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Maradona Death Being Investigated As Possible Involuntary Manslaughter”.