Caritas raffle gets good prizes for Alannia Resorts event in Guardamar

CARITAS, a charity in Guardamar that helps the most vulnerable in the area, gets some good prizes for its raffle event hosted at Alannia Resorts in Guardamar del Segura.

The fundraising event, being held on Tuesday, December 8, will also feature some lovely food, a game of bingo, happy hour at the bar and a variety of activities to raise money for the worthy cause.

Food will be served from 1.30 pm and the bingo will be called from 2 pm, followed by the raffle at 3 pm and an eagerly anticipated happy hour.

Alannia Resorts in Guardamar del Segura is located next to the impressive pine and eucalyptus forests that make up the Parque natural de las Dunas, close to the extensive beaches of fine sand that are more than 20 km long.

