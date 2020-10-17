Caritas running low on desperately-needed supplies

CARITAS Spain was founded in 1957 and is the Catholic Church’s official charity and social relief organisation.

It gives food to those who are unemployed or find themselves in other unfortunate circumstances and do not have family support.

Albox has two branches, Caritas del Pueblo near the town hall and Caritas de la Loma in Plaza San Francisco.

Families in need register with their town hall to access the Caritas food banks and as a result of the Covid outbreak, more families than ever are in need of this support.

The charity is struggling to meet these families’ needs and with its supplies already low, it is increasingly likely that it will be unable to carry out the normal Christmas food drive in supermarkets this December.

The situation is dire, and the Almanzora Group of Friends and the Albox Foreign Residents’ Association would like to help Caritas during this crisis.

They are organising a collection of non-perishable food and other items during November and December.

Donations can be dropped off at the Centre in Plaza San Antonio, at Girasol in Calle Malaga or the Persa florist (next to the Wok restaurant near Mercadona).

A donation box will be provided for those who prefer to give money, which will enable Caritas to purchase the supplies.

“Please help if you can,” said the Almanzora Group of Friends and the Albox Foreign Residents’ Association, who have provided a list of the most-needed items.

Disposable nappies for babies, sizes 4, 5 and 6

Nocilla chocolate nut spread

Dried beans (not canned or in jars)

Dried lentils (not canned or in jars)

Milk

Cola Cao drinking chocolate

Jars of baby food

Powdered milk formula for babies aged one to three

Dry pasta

Flour

Jam and marmalade

Sardines and any other tinned fish

Small jars or tins of pate

