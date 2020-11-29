BRITS Flocking To Live In Portugal Hits Record Numbers since the Brexit referendum results



It has been reported by the UK government that since the results of the Brexit referendum, the number of British citizens relocating to Portugal has hit record numbers, with a massive 111% increase shown in figures.

-- Advertisement --



Even with the current pandemic, many families have made the decision, for numerous reasons, to go and live in Portugal, with the British government this week sending out notices to the estimated 50,000 Brits currently residing in the country, to ensure they have all their paperwork in place by midnight of December 31.

Only this week, Portugal ran away with an enormous amount of awards at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2020.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brits Flocking To Live In Portugal Hits Record Numbers”.