ALGARVE Voted The Best Beach Destination In Europe in the World Travel Awards 2020.

Portugal’s Algarve region has been voted the Best Beach Destination, for the 7th time, in the prestigious World Travel Awards, deemed the “Oscars” of the travel industry, and for the Algarve Tourism Board this accolade is especially important considering the way 2020 has been for tourism in general, with João Fernandes, the president stating, “In a year as troubled as 2020, receiving this award and continuing to earn the trust of travellers from all over the world is a sign of confidence in the future. This distinction recognises not only the quality of our beaches but also shows that the Algarve continues to be a safe destination for holidays, complying with all the rules defined for the protection of public health”.

-- Advertisement --



He added, “Strengthening the security of the destination and regaining the confidence of tourists has been our priority since the beginning of the pandemic. There was a great joint effort by the whole region to put these measures in place, which proved to be essential to consolidate our image of being the Best European Beach Destination. Receiving this international distinction validates all this work and proves that the Algarve is capable of adapting to new circumstances, without altering the quality and authenticity of the experiences that can be discovered by tourists here”.

The Algarve has long been famous for its beautiful sandy beaches, with their stunning rock formations, the region boasts 87 blue-flag beaches and 48 beaches with full facilities for disabled beach-goers.

Portugal in general, picked up a whole host of awards this year, including the prestigious award of Europe’s Leading Destination, with Madeira also winning Europe’s Leading Island Destination.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Algarve Voted The Best Beach Destination In Europe”.