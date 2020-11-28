UK Government to Hand Out Free Vitamin D Supplements to Millions in Fight Against Covid.

-- Advertisement --



Almost three million sick and elderly people across England will be given free Vitamin D as part of the fight against Covid-19 this winter. Supplements will be sent to every care home in the country, while those on the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable list will be allowed home delivery.

Ministers say Vitamin D might help protect against Covid-19, although the evidence to support this theory is not yet clear. A similar scheme was announced this month in Spain’s Andalucía where medical officials are more convinced the supplements benefit covid sufferers.

Health officials say that even in a normal winter, everyone should take 10 micrograms of Vitamin D a day between October and March – and it’s particularly important this year because of coronavirus. Scottish and Welsh governments and Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency issued similar advice during the lockdown.

Apart from that, the vitamins will support bone and muscle health, which is particularly important this year when many people have been indoors for longer than usual due to lockdown, said a government spokesman.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Government to Hand Out Free Vitamin D Supplements to Millions in Fight Against Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.