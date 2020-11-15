Spain’s Andalucía to Provide Vitamin D in Residences After Studies Show it Helps Combat the Coronavirus

Various studies have shown that Vitamin D protects against acute respiratory infections- common among COVID patients.

Vitamin D is essential when treating acute respiratory infections. For this reason, the Ministry of Health and Families has made a request to the Governing Council, and a committee of experts, the need to carry out supplement studies and nutritional intervention where the use of Calcifediol is urged in elderly residents in social health centres to treat or avoid the most serious respiratory problems.

The reports obtained from the studies already carried out highlight that Vitamin D is very beneficial on calcium and bone homeostasis, especially in children, the elderly and osteoporotic patients. In addition, it has a number of other very positive effects on the immune system and lung function.

As regards a lack of Vitamin D in our body, studies show very negative data. To begin with, lacking it exposes us even more to different types of infections that would decrease considerably if the levels of this vitamin were correct. There are already studies, carried out in 2007, that agree with those of the present and affirm that it produces protective effects against acute respiratory infections.

These studies, although modest, joined others carried out such as the one at the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, in which 76 patients admitted for coronavirus and who were given a high dose of Calcifediol, saw a considerable reduction in treatment and admission to the ICU.

The elderly are those who lack the most Vitamin D in their body. This deficit in older people is due to various causes such as a decrease in the synthesis of cholecalciferol in the skin, less sun exposure, they may be intolerant to certain foods or at worse just do not eat enough to supply the body with the correct amount of nutrients.

The Junta de Andalucía wants to promote the vitamin and make it available to these people in social health centres since the studies show it will produce a positive response to the lung infections that are of great concern in the pandemic that is devastating the country. A statement from the local government is expected shortly when to expect the start of the initiative.

