RAF Typhoons Scrambled To Intercept Russian Aircraft Close To UK Airspace

Information has just filtered through media channels that RAF Typhoon fast jets were scrambled this morning to intercept Russian military aircraft operating over the North Sea near UK airspace. The Typhoons were launched from RAF Lossiemouth shortly before 8 am. They were joined by an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, which provided air-to-air refuelling for the Typhoons. Apparently, this is a regular occurrence, with Russian aircraft seemingly testing out the UK’s defence systems.

Two Russian Tu-142 Bear F aircraft were intercepted. These aircraft are used in the roles of Anti-Submarine Warfare and Maritime Patrol. It is essential that their movements are carefully monitored when operating so close to UK sovereign airspace.

Russian military aircraft operating within the UK Flight Information Region, in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users. Often these aircraft do not squawk, which involves transmitting a code to identify the aircraft’s intentions, position, and altitude. They rarely talk to UK air traffic controllers, causing other civilian airliners in the area to be re-routed to prevent aircraft from flying too close.

The incident concluded by early afternoon, with the Typhoons returning to RAF Lossiemouth and the Voyager returning to RAF Brize Norton. They were quickly returned to a state of readiness, available to respond to other potential threats to the United Kingdom.

