DUBLIN detectives investigating the tragic murder of a mother and her two children have arrested a man in connection to the crime.

-- Advertisement --



On October 28th of this year, Gardai were called to a housing state in south Dublin after reports from a neighbour that the family had not been seen in days. In the family’s house, they found the bodies of 37-year-old Seema Banu, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and her six-year-old son Faizan Syed. A subsequent post-mortem revealed that all three victims had been strangled to death, with several ligatures discovered on the scene. The suburban house had also been partially flooded by a running tap in a possible attempt to reduce evidence.

Today, exactly a month after the chilling discovery, Gardai confirmed that a man in his 30s had been arrested in connection to the triple murder and is being held in Dundrum Garda Station. The family had been living in leafy Rathfarnham for just under a year, having emigrated to Ireland from India via Dubai. Banu’s loved ones have said the mother of two was the ‘pillar and heart’ of her family, while both of her children have been described as friendly and studious.

Investigations are ongoing, and have fueled numerous online rumours in Ireland that Gardai have warned are damaging to their inquiries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Arrested in Connection to Murder of Dublin Mum and Kids”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.