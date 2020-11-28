LATEST Coronavirus Figures from Italy’ Show a Slight Decline.

Italy has reported 686 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, Novemeber 28, against 827 the day before, and 26,323 new infections, down from 28,352 on Friday, the health ministry said. There were 225,940 swab tests carried out in the past day, compared with a previous number of 222,803.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 54,363 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain- it has also registered 1.564 million cases.

While Italy’s daily death tolls have been amongst the highest in Europe over recent days, the rise in hospital admissions and intensive care occupancy has slowed, suggesting the latest wave of infections was receding. The health ministry said on Friday it would ease anti-COVID-19 restrictions in five regions as of Nov. 29, including in the country’s richest and most populous region, Lombardy.

A public health management crisis in Italy’s poorest region has left Rome scrambling to contain coronavirus in the most vulnerable part of the country’s hospital system already weakened by vast debts and infiltration by organised crime.

Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s prime minister who was praised for his response to the first wave of the pandemic, has been embarrassed by the loss of three regional health commissioners in the southern Calabria region in just two weeks. The mess has refocused national attention on the stark contrast between the well-funded and administered public health service in Italy’s northern regions and the deeply indebted and struggling hospitals of the country’s south, which up until October had been all but spared from a significant outbreak.

