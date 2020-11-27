TRUMP Agrees To Leave White House If The Electoral College Votes Against Him in his speech on Thanksgiving



President Donald Trump, during his speech in The White House, on Thanksgiving, has finally agreed to vacate the White House if the electoral college votes against him, when asked that very question by reporters, the 45th President of the United States replied, “Certainly I will, and you know that”, adding, “If they do, they’ve made a mistake”.

Trump had, to date, refused to admit defeat to president-elect, Joe Biden, despite losing 38 lawsuits, and while taking more questions, when asked if he would be attending the inauguration of Mr. Biden, said, “I know the answer but I don’t want to say it yet”.

Speculation is already rife that Trump is preparing to launch a bid to contest the 2024 election.

