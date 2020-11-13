‘NO Evidence of Electoral Fraud’, says Coalition of US Federal and State Officials

‘There is NO evidence of election fraud’, says a coalition of US federal and state officials.

The presidential poll was the most secure ever, says a statement released by cybersecurity experts, in the clearest repudiation yet of Donald Trump’s claims. A coalition of US federal and state officials have said they have found no evidence at all that votes were compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud cited by Donald Trump and many of his supporters.

The statement from cybersecurity experts, which ‘trumpeted’ the 3 November election as the most secure in American history, amounted to the most direct repudiation to date of the outgoing president’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest. It echoed repeated assertions by election experts and state officials over the last week that the election unfolded smoothly and without irregularities.

