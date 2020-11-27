THE claws are out between Carole Baskin and Donald Trump as she ‘can’t believe’ the president would consider pardoning Joe Exotic

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has hit out at Donald Trump over his claims that he may consider offering a pardon to Joe Exotic before he exits the White House. Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of murder for hire and multiple cases of animal abuse and trafficking.

-- Advertisement --



Appearing on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show in Australia, Baskin said: ‘I can’t believe that would be a good move for anybody’s political career – given the fact that he was convicted for two counts of murder for hire and 17 counts of wildlife trafficking and abuse, which included shooting five healthy tigers in the head to make room for some circus cats he wanted.’

Joe Exotic reportedly wrote to Trump from prison in September, saying: ‘If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you. Not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what YOU believe no matter what anyone thinks.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Claws Are Out Between Carole Baskin and Donald Trump”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.