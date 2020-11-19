TIGER King’s Joe Exotic believes President Donald Trump will pardon him from a 22-year sentence for the murder-for-hire conviction.

Eric Love, a representative for the convicted Oklahoma zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said Exotic’s lawyers have been in contact with officials from Washington D.C. in connection with a pardon for Exotic.

Love claims that he’s preparing for the festivities of a potential party with the Dallas limousine company, which has reserved a stretch Dodge Ram limo on call for Exotic’s potential ride home from his prison stay.

Exotic, whose story was told in the hit Netflix doc Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, was sentenced in January in his native Oklahoma to 22 years in custody in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business enemy Carole Baskin; and numerous wildlife law violations in the deaths of five tigers and breaching the Endangered Species Act.

In the case, authorities said Exotic in December 2017 attempted to bribe an FBI agent to murder Baskin, and was recorded saying, ‘Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off.’

In September, Exotic submit to authorities a 257-page report request to the U.S. Department of Justice for his pardon from Trump.

‘Joseph is scheduled to be released from (Bureau of Prisons) custody in 2037; however, with his comprised health, he will likely die in prison,’ his lawyers said in court docs. ‘He humbly requests a pardon to correct the injustices he has experienced and to have the opportunity to return to providing meaningful contributions to his community.’

