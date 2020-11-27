South Korea Foils North Korean Cyber Attack on COVID Vaccine Makers.

South Korea’s intelligence agency has foiled a North Korean attempt to hack into its biotech companies that are developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said after being briefed by the National Intelligence Service that the agency did not specify how many and which drugmakers were targeted but said there was no damage from the hacking attempts, News1 said.

US software giant Microsoft said last month that hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments have tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India and the United States.

Chinese-backed hackers were also accused in July of targeting the biotech company Moderna – a leading United States-based coronavirus vaccine research developer – in a bid to steal valuable data. Earlier this month, Moderna said its vaccine had been shown to be 94.5 per cent effective in large scale trials.

The attempted hacking in South Korea was revealed as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic. On Friday, it reported 569 new cases, the second day in a row that infections have risen by more than 500.

