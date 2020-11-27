Robots Serving Champagne for Christmas Celebrations at M Restaurants

ROBOTS servings Champagne will be a unique feature for Christmas celebrations this year at M restaurants.

As COVID-19 restrictions are set to make the festive season difficult to celebrate in the normal manner, one restaurant chain has found a unique way to limit people contact. The two M restaurants will have champagne serving robots, to bring not only a bottle of Champagne to your table, but also a festive message from family that cannot be with you.

The robots will only be in the M Threadneedle Street and M Victoria Street restaurants for one month and have not meant any jobs losses. In fact, Rare who own the M restaurants have managed to keep its entire workforce despite COVID-19.

CEO of Rare Restaurants, Martin Williams said, “Our ethos at M is one of creating ‘joyful immersive dining experiences’, so we decided that we would go to town and introduce a number of activations to celebrate the re-opening of our restaurants and to introduce some fun to our dining experiences, regardless of restrictions.”

