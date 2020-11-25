Starship Robots to Deliver Your Milk, Bread, and other Shopping

STARSHIP robots are a reality and can deliver your milk, bread, and other shopping.

Co-op shopping has entered a new era, with remote deliveries being made by robots. The most common deliveries include bread and milk.

Co-op has teamed up with Starship Technologies and by the end of 2012 plan to use around 300 of the Starship robots for deliveries. The robots were released into Northampton on Wednesday as the Co-op rolled out the robot deliveries to a wider area. Previously the robots had only been used in Milton Keynes.

The robots have already completed around half a million deliveries with a range of about 3 miles. Shopping may never be the same again. Co-op head of eCommerce, Chris Conway, said, “We continue to look for new ways to innovate and expand access to our products and services to deliver a truly compelling offer for consumers.

“We have seen big changes in eCommerce this year with new customers using the channel that have never used it before, and seeing the benefits.”

The robots have safety measure in place to ensure all your shopping arrives at your doorstep as they can only be opened with a smartphone app on recipient’s phone. The robot is also tracked so no more wondering exactly when your shopping will arrive.

