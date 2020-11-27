Merry Christmas, says Government Scientist- But DONT Sing, Dance or Even Play Board Games!

-- Advertisement --



Government scientists have advised Britons to steer clear of singing, dancing and even BOARD GAMES at Christmas and even suggest people isolate for two weeks before and after the five-day ‘bubble break’. Scientists have also advised Britons not to spend too long eating their festive dinner to keep the chance of infection down. People should also consider using place names to avoid contamination at the table as scientists said people would ‘let their guard down with those they are closest to’.

Another measure to guard against infection would be to be on guard when it comes to doing the washing up and avoid any close contact, say advisors.

In a raft of documents yesterday, the scientists warned that any relaxation of restrictions over the festive period could result in a ‘large rise’ in transmission rates which could ultimately see the prevalence of the virus ‘easily double’. Leaked documents revealed yesterday showed that these measures were discussed at meetings held between October 29 and earlier this week.

One document, titled Key Evidence and Advice on Celebrations and Observances during Covid-19, said: ‘Avoid repeated and extended overnight stays. ‘If possible and circumstances allow, self-quarantine for two weeks before and after the visit.’ It added that maintaining existing ‘bubbles’ rather than creating new ones could also help.

The British public have yet to respond to the advice in any number but it is thought only a small percentage would adhere to the rules even though common sense says they should!