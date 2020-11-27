MARADONA Threatened To Have Liam Gallagher Shot when they met in a bar in Argentina



Liam Gallagher from Oasis revealed a story to Noisey in 2017, about meeting football superstar Diego Maradona, after an Oasis gig in Argentina in 1997, when he, the rest of the band and crew went for a drink and ended up in the same bar as the late, great, footballing legend, who passed away, age 60, on Wednesday, November 25.

Liam, aged 48, told Noisey in 2017: “We was in Argentina, and we’d done a gig. Next minute we’re sat in the bar having a f**king drink, and about 30 people come legging it in, like the Ant Hill Mob. We were going ‘Who the f**king hell’s that?’ Sting was at the bar crying cos he’d had his f**king dressing room robbed, and anyway, we found out it was Maradona. He’d gone upstairs with a load off**king madheads, and a load of f**ing, women of the night. And we were going like, can we go up and meet him, to the interpreter. And the interpreter said ‘Alright cool, let me go and square it with them.’ He’s gone up, come back down and gone ‘Only the Gallagher brothers can go up.’ So we were like, ‘laters’”.

He continued, “We steamed up there and there’s loads of f**king, activity going on, and Maradona’s in the middle of the room doing football tricks with a bottle top. And his eyes were f**king like that huge, and ours weren’t far off, and I just went like, ‘It’s a bit moody in here, let’s get a quick picture with him and f**k off. And he’s sweating his b******s off, and we turn around to the interpreter and he says: ‘He told me to tell you, if yous leave with any of these b*****s, he’ll have you shot'”.

Upon hearing of Diego’s passing, Liam Gallagher later tweeted: “Maradona GOAT rip x”, with his brother Noel also sharing a photograph of that 1997 meeting, with the caption, “What a life. What a legend”.

