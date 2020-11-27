Lincolnshire Boy’s Lockdown Charity Walks for Local Food Bank

THE Lincolnshire boy’s lockdown charity walks prove to be a great success.

Charlie Bell, aged 8, has been raising money for Lincoln Community Larder by walking each day during the UK’s second lockdown. Charlie has a goal of 150km and only has 15km left. The inspiring 8-year-old has already raised over £1500 for the community food bank.

Charlie said: “Walking 150km may ache, but it’s worth it if people can eat as a result.

“I have chosen to raise money for Lincoln Larder because nobody should ever have to go without food, especially during lockdown.”

His JustGiving page had an original target of £1 per km, meaning Charlie hoped to raise £150 with his lockdown charity walks. In only three weeks Charlie has gained 150 donations totalling a staggering £1500, far exceeding the hoped-for amount.

Charlie has had the full support of his family and has been accompanied on each of his walks. Stuart, Charlie’s dad said, “Obviously it has been hard for him as he does get tired after being at school all day, but he has done this without any motivation or the need for us to remind him to walk.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support and kind hearted nature of him for such a young boy, it makes us both so proud of him.”

