THE last remaining Dambuster is to have a centenary birthday cycle ride in his honour for charity.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, Squadron Leader for RAF’s 617 Squadron, is the last surviving Dambuster and hit the incredible age of 99 on November 25. Plans are afoot to celebrate his centenary next year.

-- Advertisement --



The Dambusters raid on dams in Germany’s Ruhr Valley in March 1943 is legendary and used Lancaster bombers that had been adapted for the mission.

The RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambuster Ride is set for May 15, 2021 to celebrate the centenary of Johnny. There are two options for participants, a 56-mile bike ride and a staggering 100-mile ride. Both routes will start and finish at the 617 Squadron’s home, the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa. For those that want to attend but cannot there is even the option of a virtual ride.

Johnny said “Not only will this event raise vital funds to support RAF personnel, past and present, it will also pay tribute to the brave men of Bomber Command who made the ultimate sacrifice on the Dambusters raid and throughout the Second World War. Their loss must never be forgotten and it is my hope through this event, a new generation will learn about the cost of the freedom they enjoy today.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund does incredible work supporting RAF veterans and serving personnel and I would like to thank anyone who signs up for this cycle ride.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Centenary Birthday Charity Cycle Ride for Last Remaining Dambuster”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.