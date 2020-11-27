FIRST Eviction Takes Place On I’m A Celebrity as Holly Arnold is Evicted



The first eviction on this year’s series of “I’m A Celebrity” took place tonight, Friday, November 27, with 26-year-old Paralympian gold medalist, Holly Arnold, the first celebrity to go, after the vote-off against West End star, 53-year-old Ruthie Hensall.

The obligatory hugging and farewells to her castle mates took place before Holly headed off to chat with hosts Ant and Dec, telling them tearfully, she was, “Devastated, but someone has to go right. You have just got to be prepared for if it’s you but it’s the best experience I’ve ever had, I didn’t want to leave”.

Holly continued, “I never really knew what to expect so just go in there and enjoy every single moment of it. I love them, I miss them already. I feel like I’ve never not enjoyed a single moment of it, even the god damn rice and beans”.

Now the evictions will come thick and fast, on a nightly basis, before we discover who will be the first-ever King or Queen of the Castle 2020.

