I’M A Celebrity Contestants’ Fees Are Revealed, showing the varying figures being paid to each of them.



“I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here” is back on our screens, for its 20th series, with a whole variety of personalities vying for this year’s title of King or Queen of the castle, as due to the pandemic, this year the show has been moved from it’s regular home in the jungles of Australia to a castle in North Wales.

As we all cringe and laugh as the celebrities’ get to grips with the tasks, and face all sorts of creatures, snakes, and creepy crawlies, take a minute to remember that they are getting well paid for it.

-- Advertisement --



In a report, the fees being paid to the contestants have been shown, with rumours that this year, due to the pandemic, the producers had less cash to spend, with Olympian legend, Sir Mo Farah apparently being this year’s highest-paid, on an alleged £300,000 for his time in the castle, which is £200,000 less than the £500,000 reputedly paid to Caitlyn Jenner in 2019, and £300,000 less that was supposedly paid to Noel Edmonds in 2018.

TV host, Vernon Kay, is second in the list, earning a reputed £250,000, with Beverley Callard from Coronation street reportedly earning £125,000.

Jessica Plummer, the former East Enders actress, and pop star, is reportedly earning £75,000, and then Hollie Arnold, the Paralympian athlete, and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard getting £50,000 each.

The fee is paid to TV star Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in East Enders, is undisclosed, but it is enough to have made Shane publically state that the show was saving him from financial ruin after a very bad 2020 stopped all of his work.

There was no mention of the fees being paid to podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher, TV news legend, Victoria Derbyshire, nor Jordan North, the Radio 1 DJ.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m A Celebrity Contestants’ Fees Are Released”.