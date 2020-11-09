NEW I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie says lockdown left him skint and hopes that taking part in the show will help him pay his debts.

-- Advertisement --



The Eastenders star revealed that his financial situation got so bad he had to borrow money from friends and family.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for playing Alfie Moon in the hit BBC soap-opera, said he actually signed up for the celebrity show in January, saying: “We were going to fit it around my other work as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto — but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

Shane, who has three children with second wife Christie Goddard and two with ex-wife Coleen Nolan, and his family were looking forward to flying to Australia to enjoy the sunshine, however, those plans have had to be placed on hold for now, as the pandemic has caused this year’s show to be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Shane said: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one. My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec. We were all really excited.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie says lockdown left him skint”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!