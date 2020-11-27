Chinese Vase Sold for 1000 Times its Starting Price

AN IRISH auctioneer has sold a Chinese Celadon vase for nearly 1000 times its starting price in an exciting online bidding war.

Philip Sheppard, one of Ireland’s best-known auctioneers, placed the vase in its catalogue with an estimated price of between 800 and 1200 euro. The bidding, which was done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, began at 500 euro. Within a few minutes, two contending buyers raised the bids all the way to a staggering final bid of 1.2 million euro.

The auctioneer said ‘we are thrilled to have created a new Irish record’, with the vase now considered the most expensive art piece ever sold in the Republic. ‘To do so with a live online sale in such a resoundingly successful manner is a tribute to the professionalism of the team’, most of whom he said are working from home.

Celadon Vases originated from China and were popular across East Asia in previous centuries. It is unclear what provoked the two anonymous bidders for this piece to offer 1000 times its starting price.

