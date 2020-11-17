Marie-Antoinette’s shoe auctioned

A RIGHT shoe belonging to Marie-Antoinette, the last queen of France, sold at auction for €43,750.

The ecru-coloured silk and kidskin leather shoe has four ribbons and a leather sole. It is approximately 22.5cm long which is the equivalent to a size 36 shoe.

The 4.7cm heel is covered in gray patent leather and has the words “Marie-Antoinette’s shoe given to M. de Voisey” written upon it with a quill pen in French.

Auction house Osenat reported that it had been bought by a private collector.

It had been passed down through the family of Marie-Emilie Leschevin de Prévoisin, a close friend of Madame Campan, the Queen’s chambermaid, who died in 1816, and was expected to sell for between €8,000 and €10,000.

It was part of a sale called The Royalty in Versailles, which also included a wooden trunk used by the queen to carry her belonging when she was taken to the prison where she was held before facing the guillotine in 1793. Nine months earlier, her husband Louis XVI, had also been beheaded in the 1789 French Revolution.

