Paramedics On Electric Bikes Provide Community Care London

PARAMEDICS on electric bikes provide community care in new London initiative

Twelve London Ambulance Service paramedics are taking part in a new London trial which sees medics deliver care in the community on electric bikes. The 6 month Merton pilot aims to take pressure off GP by providing home care to patients for a range of ailments, including those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Khadir Meer, chief operating officer at LAS, said: “Winter is an extremely busy time for our health service and with the exceptional year we have had, we hope this pilot will help relieve pressure on GP surgeries and ensure ambulances go where they are most needed.

“Nobody wants to go to hospital unless they have to and with finite resources, our highly-skilled clinicians are well placed to assess whether patients need care at home or if hospital treatment is required.”

Merton Health says another benefit to this pilot is that medics can spend more than the average GP time of ten minutes with patients.

Mariam Ganesaratnam, chief executive of Merton Health, said:

“This has been an exciting opportunity and we hope that this partnership extends beyond the six month pilot.”

