New PCR test can differentiate between Covid-19 and the flu

By
Tara Rippin
-
CREDIT: Wikimedia Commons

New PCR test can differentiate between Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses like the flu.

SPANISH firm Genomica, the molecular diagnostic company of the PharmaMar Group, has devised a new PCR test which it claims can detect and differentiate between Covid, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

The new test, which has already obtained CE marking, is available to hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Tests were carried out with nasopharyngeal samples from patients with respiratory infections at the Hospital Universitario La Paz, the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia and the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe de Valencia

These tests obtained sensitivities of more than 95 per cent and specificities of over 99.7 per cent, says PharmaMar.


“This new test, based on a PCR, the reference method for virus detection, makes it possible to differentiate the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the current pandemic, from other viruses.

“In this way, a quick and accurate diagnosis can be made, which allows doctors to classify patients and determine the most appropriate treatment and isolation measures for each case,” said the pharmaceutical company.


