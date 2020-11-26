Justin Timberlake surprises disabled teen with a wheelchair-accessible van

JUSTIN Timberlake has surprised a disabled teen with a $35,000 wheelchair accessible van.

Jake Stitt, 17, and his family have been left overwhelmed by the pop star’s gift, which arrived in the driveway of his home in Morristown, New Jersey, on Wednesday, November 25, with a big red bow on the bonnet.

Stitt has cerebral palsy, and his parents did not have a vehicle that was able to transport him around town.

The teen has become a local celebrity in recent years, known for sitting outside his home with signs reading ‘Honk if you’re happy’.

Local residents decided to raise money for the Stitt family so that they could purchase a van to drive the teenager around before Timberlake heard about the fundraiser and decided to step in.

The superstar singer, who hails from Tennessee, called the Stitt clan on Wednesday afternoon and told them that a surprise was set to arrive outside their home at any minute.

Sure enough, a big black van arrived in the driveway, surrounded by a police escort and a host of local news crews.

Stitt’s overwhelmed father, Tim, thanked Timberlake for the life-changing present.

‘It’s going to make his life much easier as we go into our future and it’s going to make my life a lot easier because there are not many people that can lift him up and sit him in a van as he needs,’ Tim Stitt told WRKN.

