Costa del Sol charity Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena soon to reopen charity shop with new protocols in place

AT the time of writing, we have entered Phase 2 and are looking forward to reopening our shop on Monday, June 22. This raises the question “Why not open now?” For us, the answer was straightforward, we had decided that there would be protocols in place that went above and beyond government legislation.

Nothing has a higher priority for us than the welfare of our volunteers and customers.

All we ask is that our valued customers observe these protocols so they can enjoy their shopping experience.

Before any volunteer starts back to work the whole shop and back area will have been ‘deep cleaned.’

Some have said this is a bit over the top – but you can’t put a price on peace of mind.

When that is completed we will set about sorting stock and bringing in summer clothing.

At every step of the way, the protocols we have in place will be checked and double-checked. Sanitising everything every day will now be a regular practice.

We will be accepting donations of good quality clothing and Bric a Brac once we open. Again all we ask is that items donated have been washed/sanitised prior to delivery.

Our protocols are really just good old fashioned common sense.

Customers MUST wear their face masks, sanitise hands and use the disposable gloves provided as not doing so could unwittingly spread the virus and nobody wants that.

There will be directional arrows on the shop floor to ease customer flow.

We continue to offer Good Quality goods at Low Prices.

Bric a Brac items start at just €1 and clothing from just €2!

Understandably, our changing area will be closed to everybody as a precaution, but don’t worry you have five days to try at home. We will offer an exchange as long as all tickets and your receipt are returned with the item. All exchanges will be sanitised and left for 24 hours before being returned to the shop floor.

You will always find our friendly volunteers available to help.

During the lockdown, we have been busy in numerous ways. Our team of volunteers have been making ‘Buddy Calls’ to help alleviate loneliness and isolation, the committee has held weekly Open Forums on Zoom, the charity has provided food and supplies to hundreds of people in most need in our communities by working in partnership with local Food Banks, town halls and the Red Cross.

If we could open our drop-in clubs right now we would, but rest assured it WILL happen as soon as possible.

It is always disappointing that we cannot help everyone – we are a small charity, but everyone can help somebody and that’s what our volunteers have been doing every day.

Thank you for all your hard work and commitment to Age Concern.

We look forward to seeing all our volunteers, customers and clients very soon.

If you would like to help us or join our great band of volunteers then please get in touch.

Call Steve on 686 289 904 or email info@ageconcernfym.com.

Do you need welfare support or information for yourself or someone you care about?

If so please call Chrissie in confidence on our Helpline 652 537 615 which is available 24/7.

Keep safe and well.