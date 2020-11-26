Government to announce measures to ban evictions without alternative housing

CREDIT: Twitter

The Spanish Government is to announce measures to ban evictions without alternative housing for the most vulnerable within the next two weeks.

Vice president and Minister of Social Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), revealed in Congress: “In the coming days, I hope that we do not take more than two weeks, the Government will present a measure to avoid evictions without housing alternative for vulnerable people.”

Iglesias stressed that evictions of vulnerable families “continue to occur in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic” because the decree in force at the moment “does not have the capacity to stop it.”

For this reason, he said, the Executive is working “to end all evictions during this emergency”.


“My job is to ensure the government’s social policy and compliance with the agenda, therefore, I have to do everything in my power to prevent any family from being evicted from their home during a pandemic like the one we are experiencing.”

