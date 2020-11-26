Gemma Collins reveals she is begged for her used underwear

GEMMA Collins has spoken of her disgust that fans are now demanding she sells over her used underwear.

The reality star explained she is inundated with requests for her worn knickers and bras, calling it “absolutely repulsive”.

She has had to beg her followers to back off, insisting, “You ain’t getting my underwear, honey.”

Speaking on her BBC podcast, Gemma said, “The weirdest thing that people do ask me for is my underwear.

“It’s really disgusting and whoever you are, please don’t waste my time because you ain’t getting my underwear honey.

“People message into the shop or they get in contact with me, and they want underwear.

“They’ll come on all my social platforms if I’m selling stuff, they ask me for underwear – worn, used underwear. I think it’s absolutely repulsive, disgusting.”

In April she gave fans a glimpse at her lingerie collection, saying it was for when she’s “back in action”.

The reality star also showed off her very tidy underwear drawer, with a number of brightly coloured and patterned bras on display. So perhaps a little less encouragement will bring down the number of requests?

