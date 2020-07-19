Gemma Collins is the face of budget airline Wizz Air in six-figure deal

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Gemma Collins Twitter

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has signed a six figure deal to become the face of budget airline Wizz Air.

THE 39-year-old revealed her latest lucrative deal on Twitter and Instagram after a short break from social media following her split with on/off boyfriend James Argent.

She captioned a mock-up of the airline’s pink aeroplane with her face plastered across the side on Instagram with: “This is the GC here !! Welcome on board BABY !! LETS GO !!!

“Don’t forget your masks and who wants Prosecco ! There’s only one way to travel !!! WHIZZ AIR. ENJOY @wizzair.”

On Twitter she gushed: “There’s only one way to travel whizzair baby!!”. But tweeters were quick to pick on her blunder after spelling the airlne’s name wrong.


 

One penned: “You need to learn how to spell Wizz Air!”

While another added: “Wizz or whizz????”

However, on the whole GC fans are seemingly delighted about her “exciting news”, enthusing “Beautiful lady, fab plane” and “Yesssss get me a flight to the sunshine.. where the cocktails are!”

Wizz Air confirmed the news on their Instagram, sharing the same picture, captioned: “The new @gemmacollins1 livery. May be coming soon to an airport near you.”

 




