Gemma Collins is the face of budget airline Wizz Air in six-figure deal

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has signed a six figure deal to become the face of budget airline Wizz Air.

THE 39-year-old revealed her latest lucrative deal on Twitter and Instagram after a short break from social media following her split with on/off boyfriend James Argent.

She captioned a mock-up of the airline’s pink aeroplane with her face plastered across the side on Instagram with: “This is the GC here !! Welcome on board BABY !! LETS GO !!!

“Don’t forget your masks and who wants Prosecco ! There’s only one way to travel !!! WHIZZ AIR. ENJOY @wizzair.”

On Twitter she gushed: “There’s only one way to travel whizzair baby!!”. But tweeters were quick to pick on her blunder after spelling the airlne’s name wrong.

There’s only one way to travel whizzair baby !! 💗✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hRPjfnweje — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) July 18, 2020



One penned: “You need to learn how to spell Wizz Air!”

While another added: “Wizz or whizz????”

However, on the whole GC fans are seemingly delighted about her “exciting news”, enthusing “Beautiful lady, fab plane” and “Yesssss get me a flight to the sunshine.. where the cocktails are!”

Wizz Air confirmed the news on their Instagram, sharing the same picture, captioned: “The new @gemmacollins1 livery. May be coming soon to an airport near you.”