Five Arrests in Child Pornography Crackdown

POLICIA Nacional has arrested five suspected pedophiles in Seville and Ciudad Real in a child pornography crackdown.

A large number of phones, USB sticks, hard drives, computers, and tablets were seized in raids on addresses in Seville, Dos Hermanas, and Herencia (Ciudad Real) and investigators are analysing over 6000 files of suspected illegal material.

The raids and arrests are the result of a ‘cyber-patrol’ carried out by tech officers in their efforts to detect and prevent the circulation of child pornography online. Police worked alongside the Child Protection Group of the Central Cybercrime Unit and the Seville Technological Crime Group in this operation. They identified 7 IP addresses in Seville Province that were the suspected sources of the materials’ distribution.

Policia Nacional warned that in ‘not a few cases’ online predators are posing as minors to manipulate underage youths into sharing private material which they then circulate online.

