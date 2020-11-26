CORRIE star Bruce Jones’s Suicide Attempt After Finding Yorkshire Ripper Victim on wasteland.



Coronation Street star, Bruce Jones, famous for his character, Les Battersby, in the long-running ITV soap, has opened up about his reaction and aftermath, of the day he found the butchered body of Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe’s victim, sex worker, Jean Jordan, in 1977, bludgeoned to death with a hammer and dumped on wasteland, in Manchester, revealing how he had to be rushed to hospital after taking an overdose, and even became a suspect in the murder, with his marriage breaking up, and his life spiralling into a booze addiction.

Bruce spoke candidly about it, one week after the death of Sutcliffe, “What I saw that day changed my life forever. Every time I closed my eyes I’d see that poor girl and be reminded of what that monster did to her. In the weeks afterwards I just wanted a way out and for the nightmares to stop. That’s why I tried to do myself in”, also talking about how he knew he had to get through it for the sake of his family, “I knew I couldn’t let the Ripper win, I told myself I needed to live and keep going, not just for myself and for my kids too.”

Recalling the grisly find in 1977, Bruce continued, “When I found her I looked down and initially just froze. He’d butchered the poor girl and words could never describe the way he treated her. I ran over to a phone box across the road to call the police and, as I did, I noticed a face in the bushes. To this day I am sure it was Sutcliffe. He had jet black hair and these piercing eyes staring back at me. It was like a monster looking back.”

Bruce added, “I lost so much because of that man, it destroyed me to learn that people can do that to a human being. I had nightmares like you wouldn’t believe. I still do. When I found out last week he’d died I was delighted and just shouted, ‘Yes, at last’. I feel so sorry for the victims and I just hope that his death means they can finally get some peace”.

