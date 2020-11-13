Coronation Street star was Yorkshire Ripper suspect

CORONATION Street star Bruce Jones was a Yorkshire Ripper suspect after finding one of the victims

Corrie’s Lee Jones, who played Les Battersby from 1997 to 2007, was investigated by police after he stumbled on the remains of a Yorkshire Ripper victim, 20-year-old Jean Jordan, on an allotment in Manchester in 1977.

The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who died alone in a hospital of corinavirus on November 13, murdered the sex worker with a hammer, before returning to the scene of the crime 8 days later and brutalising her body. Later that morning, Bruce discovered Jean’s body near a shed at the allotment with her intestines wrapped around her waist.

“He’d uncovered her, he was there that day, he’d hacked away at her,” Bruce told the Mirror in 2013.

Bruce called the police when he discovered the body, but he was immediately considered a suspect. In 2010, Bruce said he experienced “pure panic” when the cops asked him about his whereabouts.

“You start thinking, ‘Where was I? What have I done wrong?’ Your mind starts racing. It’s pure panic,” he said in The Dark Side Of Fame With Piers Morgan.

