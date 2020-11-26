BREAK DOWN ! JUST FLASH

Triangles have been part of breaking down for years, but in the DGT shake-up, their time could be up.

The DGT traffic authority of Spain has decided that a flashing light on the roof of a car, attached by a magnet is a far safer idea and will be a substitute for the customary triangle.

Before this measure, deemed safer by the DGT, it was necessary to get out of the car, assemble the triangle and place behind the car some distance as to warn others your vehicle was there and had broken down.

The DGT now agree that this endangers the life of the motorist in the sense that it’s possible the driver could be run over by another vehicle. Hence, the light on top of the car is the way forward.

Its use will not be mandatory until January 2024, and it is not sure who will manufacture the emergency light and how much it will cost.

Still, you can expect it to be around 40 euros.

The device will be able to connect to your mobile phone to ask for assistance by way of connecting to an emergency network.

Flashing is the way forward, and much safer it would seem according to the DGT.

