A MAN of 34 was killed on the AP-7 motorway inside the Calpe boundary.

The accident occurred at approximately 8.45am when the victim, who was driving a van, had to stop on the hard shoulder.

Getting out of his vehicle to set up warning triangles he was run down by a lorry.

A Samu and a Vital Support ambulance were sent out by the Emergency Services, but on arriving at the scene of the accident the medical team could do nothing to save the victim and were only able to confirm his death.