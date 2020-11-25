SHAKESPEARE’S oldest play in Spain has been discovered in Seville in a school Library.

It was thought that Shakespeare’s oldest play was, The Two Noble Kinsmen, and was in the University of Salamanca, dating from 1634. But a new discovery in the San Francisco de Paula International School has beaten the record, and now claims the title as the oldest in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



Luis Rey Goñi, principal for the international school in Seville, has discovered a play dating from 1632, The Famous History of the Life of Henry VIII. The play had been in the school’s collection of rare books for some time, but the significance had not been recognised earlier.

The school prides itself on the collection of around 60,000 books, and loans out about 3000 books each month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shakespeare’s Oldest Play in Spain is Discovered in Seville”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.