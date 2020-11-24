Lonely Planet Suggest These 3 Spanish Destinations for Winter Sun

LONELY Planet, the world’s top travel publisher, has included three Spanish destinations in their recent top 10 list of ‘Where to find Winter Sun’ in Europe.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, sunny Seville comes in at number 6. In 2018 Lonely Planet deemed the Andalusian capital the world’s number one city for travelers, and with its wealth of historical attractions and laid-back urban atmosphere, it’s not difficult to see why. Their recommendations of sites include the Alcazar Palace, Plaza de Espana, and the Flamenco Dance Museum. Another honourable mention is the bizarre yet brilliant Las Setas, affectionately known as the ‘Mushroom’.

Another suggestion to sun-starved travelers is the Balearics. Conceding that winter travellers shouldn’t expect too much from Ibiza’s dance scene this time of year, Lonely Planet reminds readers that the ‘epic sunsets and beaches remain’. For culture vultures, Mallorca is their recommended spot, while those in search of nature or seclusion should look no further than Menorca and Formentera.

Finally, the iconic travel guide suggests the ever-popular Canary Islands for those looking for an off-season dose of sand and sun. They recommend Tenerife and Gran Canaria as the warmest islands for winter travellers, and for those looking to break off the beaten path they point to the islands of La Gomera, La Palma, and El Hierra.

