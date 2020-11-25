Meghan Markle Reveals Miscarriage Tragedy

MEGHAN Markle suffered a miscarriage in July, she revealed to the New York Times.

Meghan Markle has revealed she had a miscarriage in July causing her and Prince Harry ‘unbearable grief’. The Duchess of Sussex wrote of the moment she knew she was “losing” her second baby in a deeply personal essay for the New York Times.

She said: ‘I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. ‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.’

She added: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

In her article the Duchess of Sussex reflects back on the trials of 2020, noting the “loss and pain” that has plagued many people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and the wave of Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“In places where there was once community, there is now division,” said Meghan.



