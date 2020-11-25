Ghislaine Maxwell Disturbed From Sleep Every 15 minutes in Jail to Prevent Suicide, say Lawyers.

Ghislaine Maxwell is disturbed by a flashlight every 15 minutes in her cell to make sure she hasn’t killed herself like Jeffrey Epstein and is subjected to ‘more onerous conditions than the Bureau of Prison’s most dangerous inmates,’ her lawyers wrote Tuesday, November 24 in a letter.

“She is overmanaged under conditions more restrictive than inmates housed in 10South, the most restrictive unit in the MCC; or individuals convicted of terrorism and capital murder and incarcerated at FCI Florence ADMAX, the most restrictive facility operated by the BOP,” the court filing states.

The letter is in response to a Monday filing from federal prosecutors explaining to the judge that Maxwell had a COVID-19 scare after possible exposure to an infected staffer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and that was the reason she had been placed in quarantine.

The government’s letter, which said Maxwell had tested negative for the virus, stated that she had received more favourable treatment than other inmates, however. But the British socialite’s lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, wrote that just the opposite was true and rattled off a lengthy list of complaints about the conditions of her confinement.

The letter addressed to US District Judge Alison Nathan states that Maxwell had to endure two nasal swabs under the threat of a 21-day quarantine if she declined — and was never informed of the results. “Ms Maxwell was ordered to remove her COVID-protection mask for an in-mouth inspection, further risking exposure to the virus,” Sternheim wrote.

Maxwell was also initially quarantined without soap or a toothbrush, and medical staff had ceased checking on her daily since she was put in isolation, the letter of complaint mentioned. While staff are not supposed to enter Maxwell’s cell during quarantine, an unidentified man entered to snap photos of her and a guard to conduct a search, Sternheim wrote, he said the situation was no better pre-quarantine.

“Ms Maxwell has spent the entirely [sic] of her pretrial detention in de facto solitary confinement under the most restrictive conditions where she is excessively and invasively searched and is monitored 24 hours per day. And, despite non-stop in-cell camera surveillance, Ms Maxwell’s sleep is disrupted every 15-minutes when she is awakened by a flashlight to ascertain whether she is breathing,” Sternheim wrote.

The letter requests that the judge summon Warden Heriberto Tellez for a full account of her “disparate treatment.” Full details and summary of the results of the complaint by Maxwell’s lawyers are due soon so please check for updates.

