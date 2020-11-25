Couple arrested after fatal shooting in Dénia

COUPLE arrested after fatal shooting of a man in Dénia



The Policia Nacional has arrested a 35 and 48-year-old-couple after a 44-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting on Tuesday, November 24 in Dénia, Alicante. The victim was rushed to the Dénia Hospital with three gunshot wounds but sadly died of his injuries a few hours later.

The Dénia Police Station Judicial Police Brigade began a joint investigation with police officers from the Violent Crime Group of the Alicante Provincial Judicial Police Brigade, which allowed them to identify the alleged perpetrator of the shots. The man, considered the main suspect, was considered dangerous and possibly armed with several large calibre shotguns, as well as the firearm used to shoot the victim.

Agents of the Special Security Rask Force (GOES) raided a house in Benissa where a man was arrested, along with a woman allegedly covering up for him. A search was carried out on the premises, and the suspects, of Spanish and German nationality, will face the Dénia Guard Court to answer charges.

