Run with fire at a Denia exhibition

JOHN LILLIE is exhibiting his photographs at the Casa de Cultura until November 21.

One of the five collections is dedicated to explaining the Correfoc with text and 16 vibrant images that illustrate a mad fiesta of running and dancing.

The exhibition includes an interview with one of the few companies that stage Correfocs.

Devils discharge fire to an insistent musical beat, with fireworks attached to pitchforks or strung up above the street.

These are set off as the Devils make their way through the town and the music ranges from the traditional pipe and drum – dolçaina i tabalet – to the more modern drum and bass of mobile discos.

Anyone can join in, although to minimise the danger of being burn by flying sparks it’s best to wear old clothes for those wanting to join in.

