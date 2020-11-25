BOLIVIAN cops seize cocaine destined for Ireland hidden in christening gifts



Bolivian officials have intercepted a cargo of drugs headed for Ireland that were concealed in a box of christening presents and decorations. The Bolivian Special Force to Combat Drug Trafficking discovered the cocaine after anti-narcotics dog Rous altered the officers to the package at Jorge Wilstermann airport in Cochabama, Bolivia on Wednesday, November 24.

While drug mules are common between South America and Ireland, travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic have meant that traffickers have had to find more inventive ways of shipping their cargo.

The 668 grams of cocaine was hidden amongst baby shoes, clothes and christening decorations and was due to travel by air to an Irish address.

